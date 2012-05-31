(Updates with capsule's release, quotes)
* Capsule due to splash down in Pacific Ocean on Thursday
* Completed successful test flight
* First private spaceship to reach space station
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 31 Astronauts aboard
the International Space Station released Space Exploration
Technologies' unmanned Dragon cargo ship on Thursday, one of the
final milestones in a pioneering mission for commercial firms
seeking a major role in space travel.
Dragon, which arrived Friday as part of a test flight, was
the first privately owned spaceship to reach the $100 billion
orbital outpost, a 15-nation project. It was scheduled to splash
down in the Pacific Ocean about 560 miles (900 km) southwest of
Los Angeles at 11:44 a.m. EDT (1544 GMT).
The United States has been without its own transportation to
the space station since its space shuttles were retired last
year, leaving Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which are used mainly to
transport crew and have little room for cargo, as the only
vehicles now flying to the station that return to Earth.
Rather than build and operate a government-owned
replacement, NASA is investing in companies such as Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, with the aim of buying
rides for its cargo - and eventually astronauts - on commercial
vehicles, a far cheaper alternative.
The successful trial run is expected to clear SpaceX to
begin working off its 12-flight, $1.6 billion NASA contract to
fly cargo to the station.
A second commercial freighter, built by Orbital Sciences
Corp ORB.N is expected to debut this year.
""Our plans are to carry out a test launch in the
August-September time frame and the demonstration mission - same
as what SpaceX impressively just did - in the November-December
time frame," Orbital spokesman Barry Beneski wrote in an email
to Reuters.
Orbital has a similar contract to deliver space station
cargo, valued at $1.9 billion.
RELEASE THE DRAGON
In Thursday's operation, astronauts detached the Dragon
capsule from its berthing port at 4:07 a.m. EDT (0807 GMT) using
the station's 58-foot long (17.7-meter) robotic crane, and
released it at 5:49 a.m. EDT (0949 GMT) as the spacecraft soared
250 miles (420 km) above the planet.
""It's been an extremely successful joint mission," said
NASA mission commentator Josh Byerly.
SpaceX successful recovered a Dragon capsule from orbit
during a previous test flight in December 2010.
""We've done it once, but it's still a very challenging
phase of flight," SpaceX mission director John Couluris told
reporters on Wednesday.
""The ability to get to (the) space station on our first
time, to not only rendezvous but then to berth, transfer cargo
and depart safely are major mission objectives. We would call
that mission alone a success," Couluris said.
After leaving the space station, the Dragon capsule fired
its steering jets to leave orbit and head back toward Earth.
Recovery ships owned by American Marine Corp of Los Angeles were
standing by to pick up the capsule and bring it back to the Port
of Los Angeles, a trip that should take two or three days.
From there, Dragon will be taken to a SpaceX processing
facility in McGregor, Texas, unloaded and inspected.
The company's last test will be to see if it can speedily
return some equipment from the station to NASA within 48 hours,
a practice run for ferrying home precious scientific samples
when Dragon begins regular cargo hauls.
The rest of the 1,300 lbs (590 kg) of gear returning on
Dragon is due to be sent to NASA within two weeks, said flight
director Holly Ridings.
""Because this is a test flight, specifically the program
made sure that there's not anything coming home that we couldn't
afford to not get back," she said.
""I know it's a really important capability to prove for
NASA and for the space station program as we go forward, since
this vehicle has the unique capability to return cargo," Ridings
said.
