CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 19 The launch of the
privately owned Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station was delayed on Saturday when a computer detected a
possible problem with one of the rocket's engines, a Space
Exploration Technologies official said.
Preparations for the company's trial cargo run to the
International Space Station had been proceeding smoothly until
4:55 a.m. EDT (0855 GMT). Instead of the Falcon 9 rocket's main
engines igniting, an onboard computer scrubbed the launch.
"Liftoff we've had a cutoff. Liftoff did not occur," said
NASA launch commentator George Diller. NASA is investing in
SpaceX and four other companies to fly cargo and eventually
astronauts to the orbital outpost following the retirement of
the space shuttles last summer.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz, editing by Tim Pearce)