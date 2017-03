WASHINGTON The U.S. government has approved the possible sale to Spain of four MQ-9 Reaper unmanned planes built by privately-held General Atomics, a deal valued at about $243 million, the Pentagon told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

The deal would include four MQ-9 Block 5 drones, 20 embedded Global Positioning Systems, two mobile ground control stations, five targeting systems and five radars, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)