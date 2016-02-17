WASHINGTON Feb 17 Spain has agreed to buy four
MQ-9 Predator B unmanned and unarmed surveillance planes built
by privately held General Atomics, joining the United States,
Britain, France and Italy in operating the drones, the company
said on Wednesday.
General Atomics did not disclose the value of the deal,
which includes electro-optical and infrared sensors, radar,
ground control stations and data link capabilities.
The U.S. government notified Congress in October that it had
approved the sale of the four drones for an estimated cost of
$243 million, including logistics, spares, training and other
support. It said the value of the actual equipment would be
around $80 million.
At the time, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation
Agency the Spanish Air Force intended to use the drones for
homeland security, peacekeeping, peace enforcement,
counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism operations.
