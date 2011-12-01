* Bill would clear FCC to auction TV airwaves
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 A bill to create a wireless
network for public safety and make more airwaves available to
bandwidth-hungry communications companies passed a House panel
on Thursday despite objections from Democrats over the
treatment of certain airwaves.
The bill would help meet the booming demand for mobile
devices and give a highly sought-after block of airwaves called
the D Block to public safety to build an interoperable wireless
network to ease communication between first responders.
The House communications and technology subcommittee voted
17-6, largely down party lines with only one Democrat voting in
its favor, to advance the Republican-backed bill to the full
House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Wireless carriers like AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless,
a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), have clamored for access to more
airwaves to stave off a looming spectrum crunch that would mean
clogged networks, more dropped calls and slower connection
speeds for wireless customers.
The subcommittee backed giving the Federal Communications
Commission authority to auction some airwaves currently held by
television broadcasters and shift their use to mobile
broadband. Estimates of the proceeds are for as much as $28
billion.
Some auction proceeds would go to broadcasters giving up
spectrum and some would help fund the construction and
maintenance of a wireless public safety network. The remaining
money would go toward cutting the U.S. budget deficit.
Democrats had pushed to postpone the markup, citing too
little time to review the draft legislation released on Tuesday
and a desire to see more compromise in the bill drafted by
subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden.
"We feel Democrats have not been well treated in this
process," said Henry Waxman, the top Democrat on the House
Energy and Commerce Committee.
An alternative bill offered by the Democrats was defeated
in a partisan vote.
That bill would have created a nonprofit governance body to
oversee the public safety network. Instead, the bill puts a
private entity in charge of buildout decision-making, and
utilizes resources at the FCC to oversee the network.
Democrats also pushed to allow the FCC to use some of the
reclaimed spectrum for unlicensed use, but were shot down.
Waxman added that an amendment blocking the FCC from
placing net neutrality or wholesale conditions on auctioned
spectrum was a poison that could bring down the whole bill.
"You can add this in here if you want, but it's not going
to survive. The Senate is not going to accept it," Waxman said.
The amendment was approved by voice vote.
BROADCASTERS ON BOARD
A national communications system for first responders would
allow emergency personnel from different jurisdictions, states
and units to seamlessly talk to each other.
The National Association of Broadcasters threw its support
behind the bill.
"This bill balances sound spectrum policy with protections
against the potential considerable loss of local TV service by
millions of Americans," NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said
in a statement.
Broadcasters had worried about the unintended consequences
that parting with airwaves could have on their TV signals and
the viewers they serve.
The FCC would have to "repack" the TV band to clear large
contiguous blocks of spectrum considered best for mobile
broadband use. Concern arose that this could increase
interference and degrade broadcasters' signal strength.
NAB said its support was contingent on auctions being
voluntary and no harm coming to TV stations that decide not to
part with their airwaves.
The bill instructs the FCC on how to handle repacking the
TV band and provides protections for broadcasters. It sets
aside up to $3 billion from auction proceeds -- three times the
amount proposed by Democrats -- to compensate broadcasters who
have to move or share their channel after the TV band is
repacked.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Gary Hill)