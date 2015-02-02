(Adds FCC official, Pai office and Dish comments, details of
Feb 2 A member of the U.S. Federal
Communications Commission on Monday called for an investigation
of a $3 billion discount granted to partners of Dish Network
Corp in the government's recent auction of wireless
licenses.
Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai of the five-member FCC
called on agency Chairman Tom Wheeler to review the award,
saying that giving such a lucrative break to a company as large
as Dish "makes a mockery" of the small-business discount program
at the taxpayers' expense.
In a relatively common process for FCC auctions, Dish and
partners invested in separate companies with little to no
revenue that can receive a 25 percent discount in auction
bidding as "very small businesses."
The companies spent $13.3 billion at the record-setting
auction but provisionally received a $3.3 billion discount. The
government gives such discounts with the goal of helping new
entrants to the industry better compete with incumbents.
Following standard procedure, FCC officials will now
scrutinize the details of legal and financial ties of those
separate companies to Dish and other corporations to ensure
their independent operations.
An FCC official on Monday said the agency will evaluate
whether applicants are the ones "running the show" by reviewing
agreements with Dish on bidding, financial dealings, management,
day-to-day operations and network sharing.
The agency will also study what the companies' comments and
actions after the auction indicate about their relationship, as
well as data on their bidding activity, the official said.
Dish had an 85 percent non-controlling ownership interest in
the bidding entities, Northstar Wireless LLC and SNR Wireless
LicenseCo LLC, which were also backed by financial firms
Catalyst and BlackRock Inc.
FCC rules do not prohibit corporations from backing small
entities, but are meant to reject firms that serve as a front
for corporations or plan to quickly flip the acquired spectrum.
"Our approach - publicly disclosed ahead of the auction -
was based on (designated entity) investment structures that have
been approved by the FCC in past wireless spectrum auctions,
including structures used by AT&T and Verizon," a Dish spokesman
said in a statement.
The FCC is also weighing whether to alter bidding credits
eligibility and rules for its auction of highly coveted
low-frequency airwaves planned for 2016. And an official in
Pai's office said they would do whatever they can to close
discount loopholes for that sale.
