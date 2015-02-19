(In Feb 18 story, corrects discount amount in first paragraph
to $3 billion from $13 billion)
WASHINGTON Feb 18 T-Mobile's chief
executive on Wednesday called the recent U.S. auction of
airwaves "a disaster" for American consumers as he took aim at
rules that allowed Dish Network Corp to partner with
companies that may qualify for some $3 billion in discounts.
Satellite provider Dish and biggest U.S. wireless carriers
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc won most of
the licenses in the record-breaking $45 billion auction of
spectrum that ended last month.
In a relatively common process for Federal Communications
Commission auctions, Dish and partners invested in separate
companies with little to no revenue that can receive a 25
percent discount in auction bidding.
The FCC is now reviewing those entities' legal and financial
independence from Dish to confirm the discounts.
Though Dish's plans for the spectrum are unclear, T-Mobile
CEO John Legere criticized the FCC for allowing companies that
do not provide wireless services to stock up on spectrum,
without specifically naming Dish.
"This whole thing should scare the hell out of you and every
other wireless consumer in the US," Legere said in a blog post,
"because there is another important auction coming next year,
and the results have to be different if wireless competition is
going survive."
The FCC is preparing for next year's sale of highly coveted
low-frequency airwaves. Legere sought to press the FCC to
allocate half the spectrum for sale to smaller rivals, and not
Verizon or AT&T which already control large chunks of such
low-band frequencies.
Legere also said the FCC should change the rules to ensure
that spectrum purchased in auction gets used "to provide service
to consumers rather than allowing it to be collected and traded
like financial securities."
The FCC has already planned to restrict Verizon's and AT&T's
participation in next year's auction, though not to the extent
sought by T-Mobile.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)