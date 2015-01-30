WASHINGTON Jan 30 AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and bidding partners of Dish Network Corp spent the most on the record-setting U.S. sale of wireless airwaves for mobile data, known as AWS-3, according to auction results released on Friday.

AT&T bid a total of $18.2 billion to win spectrum licenses, Verizon bid $10.4 billion and T-Mobile US Inc bid $1.8 billion, the results from the Federal Communications Commission showed.

Dish itself did not win any licenses, but it had entered into joint bidding agreements with SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC and Northstar Wireless LLC, in which it has indirect ownership interest.

The total winning bid net amount for those two companies amount to about $10 billion. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak)