WASHINGTON Jan 30 AT&T Inc, Verizon
Communications Inc and bidding partners of Dish Network
Corp spent the most on the record-setting U.S. sale of
wireless airwaves for mobile data, known as AWS-3, according to
auction results released on Friday.
AT&T bid a total of $18.2 billion to win spectrum licenses,
Verizon bid $10.4 billion and T-Mobile US Inc bid $1.8
billion, the results from the Federal Communications Commission
showed.
Dish itself did not win any licenses, but it had entered
into joint bidding agreements with SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC
and Northstar Wireless LLC, in which it has indirect ownership
interest.
The total winning bid net amount for those two companies
amount to about $10 billion.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak)