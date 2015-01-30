(Recasts paragraph 1 with Dish, adds analysts' comments,
details throughout)
By Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 AT&T Inc
spent close to half the total in the record-setting U.S. sale of
airwaves for mobile data, with Dish Network Corp
spending heavily to manage a surprise win at No.2 ahead of
Verizon, results showed on Friday.
AT&T bid a total of $18.2 billion to win licenses of
so-called AWS-3 spectrum. Dish itself did not win any licenses,
but had invested in bidding partners SNR Wireless LicenseCo LLC
and Northstar Wireless LLC, which bid a total of $13.3 billion.
The two companies, backed also by financial firms including
BlackRock Inc but with little to no revenue, had applied
to receive a discount as small-business entities, bringing their
net bid amount to $10 billion.
Verizon and T-Mobile bids were $10.4 billion and
$1.8 billion, respectively, according to the results of the
Federal Communications Commission's largest ever auction.
"Dish was the one that surprised most, spending a couple of
billion more than anticipated," said Jefferies & Co analyst Mike
McCormack.
Dish's larger-than-expected bid for over 700 licenses put a
damper on the investors' hypothesis that the satellite company
had expected to turn around and sell the newly acquired airwaves
to Verizon or another buyer. However, Dish's plans remain
unclear.
Shares of Dish fell 4.3 percent to close at $70.35 on
Thursday.
Verizon made slightly lower-than-expected bids but the
company had hinted to investors that it would do so in December,
McCormack added.
The record $44.9 billion auction, which ended on Thursday,
demonstrated the voracious appetite of wireless carriers and
other companies for spectrum to satisfy the growing consumer
demand to stream video and other data-guzzling content.
AT&T, Dish's partners and Verizon snapped up airwaves in
some of the most coveted and expensive markets, such as New York
and California.
Verizon and AT&T shares were relatively unchanged before
closing at $45.71 and $32.92, respectively.
Dish acknowledged in a statement it had invested in two
entities that participated in the auction but did not further
explain its plans, citing FCC anti-collusion rules.
Verizon said in a statement it bought a total of 181
licenses that cover markets reaching 61 percent of the United
States.
AT&T was awarded 251 licenses, while T-Mobile bagged 151
licenses. AT&T's debt leverage may rise given its AWS-3 spectrum
investment, it said in a statement.
"The company will use excess cash - after paying its
dividend - over the next three years to pay down debt, and
expects to return to historical debt ratios," it added.
Sprint, the third-largest U.S. carrier, skipped the AWS-3
auction.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Malathi Nayak; Editing by G
Crosse, Dan Grebler and Bernard Orr)