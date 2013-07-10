By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK, July 10
Spitzer, who is attempting a political comeback five years after
resigning from office in a prostitution scandal, is leading the
race to be New York City's next comptroller, according to a poll
released on Wednesday.
Spitzer's reputation as the "Sheriff of Wall Street" was
eclipsed in 2008 by the scandal that earned him the tabloid
moniker, "Love Guv." He startled the city's political
establishment on Sunday when he announced he was launching a
campaign.
With two months to go before the Sept. 10 Democratic
primary, Spitzer is leading Manhattan Borough President Scott
Stringer 42 to 33 percent, according to the NBC 4 New York/Wall
Street Journal/Marist poll.
Spitzer has said he wants to reinvent the position of
comptroller by taking a more activist role, similar to the
financial watchdog position he carved out in two terms as state
attorney general, a role that he used as a springboard to the
governor's mansion.
Just over a year after taking office, Spitzer was caught on
a wiretap talking to an escort service to arrange a date with a
prostitute. He resigned almost immediately, but was never
charged with a crime.
The poll found that 57 percent of Democratic voters think he
would do a good job.
Two-thirds of Democratic voters said Spitzer deserves
another chance, while roughly the same number say the scandal
should matter little or not at all, according to the poll, which
was conducted on Monday and Tuesday and gives the first
indication of what New York's Democratic electorate thinks of
the race.
While Spitzer's return to public life has long been
predicted, the timing of his announcement took the city by
surprise. Just last week, Stringer was seen as the likely
victor.
But the poll found that Spitzer enjoys a favorability rating
of 46 percent among Democrats, while 43 percent of Democrats had
either never heard of Stringer or were unsure what they thought
of him.
Spitzer's candidacy also complicates the fortunes of another
politician who was hoping this would be his comeback year. Just
six weeks ago, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, who resigned
from office two years ago after admitting he had sent lewd
pictures of himself to women, launched a campaign for mayor of
New York City.
Recent polls show Weiner running neck in neck with his
Democratic rivals, City Council Speaker Christine Quinn and
former city Comptroller Bill Thompson.
When asked whose scandal was worse, voters were almost
evenly divided. Just 13 percent said neither was offensive.
The poll of 536 registered Democrats has a margin of error
of plus or minus 4 percentage points.