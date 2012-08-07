(Repeats to additional clients)
By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. college and professional
sports leagues filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to stop New
Jersey's plans to legalize sports betting.
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey
says that a law signed in January to allow sports betting at the
state's racetracks and at Atlantic City casinos violates a broad
federal ban on wagering on sports events.
The suit was brought by the National Collegiate Athletic
Association, the National Basketball Association, the National
Football League, the National Hockey League and Major League
Baseball.
The law, signed by Governor Chris Christie, is expected to
be fully implemented this fall. Once it is, New Jersey
racetracks and casinos will be allowed to apply for licenses and
open gambling operations for amateur and professional sports.
Betting on college events taking place in New Jersey, or any
event involving a New Jersey college team, would still be
prohibited.
Betting is outlawed in most U.S. states on all sports with
the exception on horse racing.
The leagues said in the lawsuit that allowing New Jersey to
open sports gambling would "irreparably harm amateur and
professional sports by fostering suspicion that individual plays
and final scores of games may have been influenced by factors
other than honest athletic competition."
They also said the New Jersey law was precluded by the
Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, passed by
Congress in 1992 to impose a broad ban on sports gambling. Its
few exceptions include one for a handful of states like Nevada
where sports gambling had been previously legalized.
Christie has said he anticipated some sort of legal action
to try to block the law but would go ahead with the gambling
plan.
Christie's office did not immediately return a call for
comment. The New Jersey Racing Commission and Department of
Gambling Enforcement had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.
The case is NCAA et al. v. Chris Christie et al., in the U.S.
District Court for New Jersey.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by David Storey)