By Chris Kaufman
| PHILADELPHIA, July 6
PHILADELPHIA, July 6 Chris Mazur is as
competitive a professional athlete as any. After flubbing an
easy pass, he kicks a trash can with pro-level gusto.
But the Connecticut Constitution defensive handler's best
play against the Philadelphia Spinners on a recent Sunday is not
one of the team-leading five goals he throws. It is the point he
gives the other side when his Ultimate team is slightly behind.
Ultimate is a fast-paced field sport played with flying
discs. The object is to score points by catching passes in the
opponent's end-zone. Players can only advance the disc by
throwing and catching it, and contact is not allowed. Possession
of the disc changes when a pass is not completed.
Data from the Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association shows
Ultimate has nearly 5 million players in the United States,
about the same number as gymnastics, and far more than field
hockey, lacrosse or Rugby, which have less than 2 million each.
Ardor for the amateur sport may have something to do with the
USA Ultimate rule book. The preface states that players must
abide by the Spirit of the Game (known informally as the "spirit
rule"), a guide to fair play considered to be sacrosanct:
"Competitive play is encouraged, but never at the expense of
respect between players, adherence to the rules, and the basic
joy of play."
Also intrinsic to the spirit rule is the enforcement of all
the game's rules by the players themselves, even though the
practice is not spelled out as a rule proper.
Despite an avid fan base - its players -- Ultimate has not
had many independent spectators. At the USA Ultimate club
championships, most people watching are players who didn't make
it to the finals.
"There are still too many Tom Crawfords out there who are
big sports fans that just don't even know that Ultimate is
highly entertaining," says Tom Crawford, the chief executive
officer of USA Ultimate. He has a rare perspective among its top
brass: He was introduced to the sport as a spectator.
ENTER THE PROS
Taking up the challenge of the small audience, this spring
the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) launched the sport's
first serious professional league, beginning its inaugural
season with eight teams. Eight more cities, including New York,
Boston and Washington, are expected to up and running next year,
and franchises in 12 of 32 cities targeted for 2014 have been
sold.
These aggressive expansion plans are based on making the
game more of a spectacle and less of a drag: The league decided
that having players call their own fouls slowed the game to a
crawl. It introduced referees.
The AUDL understood that such a radical move could alienate
the amateur world, and so it introduced an "integrity rule" as a
nod to the spirit rule. The practice allows a player to overturn
a referee's call if it is considered inappropriate and does not
benefit that player's team.
The adaptation comes with a risk -- possibly jeopardizing
one of the most endearing qualities of the sport: giving new
players the sense that fair play is only achieved by enforcing
their own rules.
"I think that 'spirit of the game' is really the best
branding tool that could be used to promote Ultimate, especially
in the business of sport today where athletes seem to no longer
be held to a higher standard," Robert Rauch, the president of
the WFDF, wrote in an email, adding that the spirit rule is a
standard that remains the Olympic ideal.
SHOW THEM THE MONEY
At Franklin Field, the oldest football stadium in the
country, dancers lead cheers and punch pom-poms. The
Philadelphia Area Disc Alliance has drummed up spectators for
the AUDL game between the Spinners and the Constitution.
Afterward, fans line up along the field rail and high-five
players from both teams as they exit the field.
Overall, Philadelphia draws the biggest crowds in the
league, followed by the Indianapolis Alleycats and Connecticut.
(The Alleycats are captained by Brodie Smith, whose videos of
disc trick shots are a viral phenomenon.)
But the crowd for the Sunday game against Connecticut is
only about half the 1,700 fans that showed up for Philly's home
opener.
Privately, AUDL owners are concerned about the novelty of a
re-fangled sport wearing off. But the AUDL's expansion plans may
pose a bigger threat. On Thursday, the Constitution announced it
was suspending operations. At issue is a dispute over creating
teams in the big-city markets of Boston and New York City, two
critical sources of players and fans for the team.
The timing of the dispute couldn't be worse for a young
league with big plans. Connecticut had earned a respectable
berth in the playoffs, scheduled for July 28. The Championship,
slated for Aug. 11, is booked for the Silverdome in Pontiac,
Michigan.
Of about a dozen children at the June 9 game between the
Constitution and the Rampage, 11-year-old Grady is alone in
professing a desire to be a professional Ultimate player when he
grows up.
But even Grady would rather not have referees.
"It's better when the players are in charge," he says.
AUDL players say referees keep the game moving at a pace
unlike anything Ultimate has ever seen, though they admit the
rules covering judgment calls could stand some refinement.
Despite Mazur's integrity call in the game with Philly, it
is rarely invoked in AUDL games; giving an advantage to your
opponent may be spirited but is hardly the stuff of professional
sports, where winners make money and losers go find another job.
While the AUDL does not pay quit-your-day-job money, for the
players it still makes sense.
"Currently with their club teams they're paying all their
tournament entry fees and all their travel ... so at a minimum
to have all that paid for them is a big benefit," says AUDL
President Josh Moore.
Some teams also offer a per-game stipend, others a
percentage of profits.
Then there are the budding crowds.
"I'm very happy and surprised with the support we are
getting," says Constitution cutter CJ Ouellette.
"As long as it keeps attracting crowds and keeps drawing
attention to itself, those people who play on those top (club)
teams are going to come out and think maybe this is something
legitimate."
At Franklin Field that Sunday, three integrity calls are
made. Early in the second half, seeing a foul call was not made
against his Philadelphia team, Spinners coach Jeff Snader
instructs the players to give up possession of the disc. While
not technically an issue of integrity, since no foul had been
called, the decision underscored the respect the teams had for
spirit in their sport.
"I don't think it would happen in USA Ultimate club play,"
says Philadelphia Spinners captain Trey Katzenbach when asked
about teams giving up possession in the spirit of fair play.
"That's just because it's a different beast. With the referees
out here we expect them to make a mistake every now and then and
we can rectify it."
"It's the right thing to do," Mazur said of his own
integrity call.
"We play Ultimate and we love Ultimate."