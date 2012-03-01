By Ian Simpson
administration is going forward with a plan to protect the
endangered northern spotted owl that includes removing or
killing rival barred owls.
In its latest attempt to save the imperiled owl, the
Department of the Interior plan would designate habitat
considered critical in Washington, Oregon and California. It
would allow some logging in the areas, however, to reduce the
risk of forest fires and to create jobs.
The spotted owl has seen its numbers decline by about 40
percent in 25 years. The greatest threats to the species are
habitat loss and competition from barred owls, which are
extending their range westward from the eastern half of the
United States and Canada.
The draft plan is "a science-based approach to forestry that
restores the health of our lands and wildlife and supports jobs
and revenue for local communities," Interior Secretary Ken
Salazar said in a statement this week.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering
"combinations of both lethal and non-lethal" methods to remove
the barred owl, the statement said. They include capturing and
relocating them or placing them in permanent captivity.
The spotted owl was designated as threatened under the
Endangered Species Act in 1990. The move led to logging cutbacks
on national forests and other federal lands in western
Washington, Oregon and California.
Salazar's announcement was accompanied by a presidential
memorandum that calls on the Department of the Interior to
direct forest industries on how logging can be carried out in
habitat areas, while at the same time preserving the largest
possible areas from loggers.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is under a court order to
redesignate critical habitat by Nov. 15. The public comment
period lasts for 90 days.
The Washington Forest Protection Association, an industry
group, said it backed the Fish and Wildlife Service's assessment
of the impact of the barred owl on the spotted owl's survival
and the need for hands-on forest management.
But the current proposal would take 1.27 million acres
(514,000 hectares) of forest out of production,
representing more than 15,000 jobs across the three states, the
association said in a statement.
"With the presence of the barred owl, scientists say that
setting aside even more land will do little to help the spotted
owl thrive, and may make matters worse by making even more room
for the barred owl to flourish," said Mark Doumit, the
association's executive director.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler)