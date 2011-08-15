WASHINGTON, Aug 15 Following is the U.S. Energy
Department's latest update on the companies that have received the
oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The U.S. Energy Department said on Monday that 16.26 million
barrels out of the total 30.64 million barrels had been delivered as
of Aug. 12.
SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled
Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries to Date
(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels)
Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000
Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,020,000 3,970,000
Aug 1-7 1,300,000 1,550,000 2,100,000 4,950,000
Aug 8-14 2,605,000 1,520,000 2,425,000 2,970,000
Aug 15-21 700,000 2,490,000 2,050,000
Aug 22-28 500,000 2,560,000 1,500,000
Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000
TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 16,260,000
Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered
(barrels) (barrels)
Barclays Bank Plc 200,000
ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 1,100,000
1,000,000
ExxonMobil 1,510,000
Hess Energy 2,000,000 1,000,000
J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,000,000
Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 500,000
Murphy Oil 500,000 500,000
Plains Marketing 1,040,000 1,040,000
1,040,000 520,000
Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000
1,000,000 500,000
650,000 500,000
Sunoco Inc 700,000
700,000
Tesoro Refining 1,200,000 1,200,000
Trafigura AG 550,000 550,000
550,000
Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000
1,950,000 950,000
2,000,000 1,450,000
400,000 400,000
400,000 400,000
Vitol Inc 3,000,000
1,000,000
BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000
TOTAL 30,640,000 16,260,000
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Editing Bob Burgdorfer)