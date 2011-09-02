US Army grants easement for Dakota Access Pipeline -court filing
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Sept 2 Nearly all of the 30.64 million barrels of oil the U.S. government sold from its emergency reserves has been delivered to the companies that bought it, the Department of Energy said on Friday.
The Obama administration announced the sale, the largest ever auction of U.S. emergency reserves, in June. The releases were meant to respond to reduced exports of light crude from war-torn Libya. Some 30.14 million barrels has been delivered from U.S. reserves as of Aug. 31, the DOE said.
Following is the DOE's latest update on the companies that have received the oil they bought from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve:
SPR Oil Deliveries Scheduled Week Big Hill West Hackberry Bryan Mound Deliveries
to Date
(barrels) (barrels) (barrels) (barrels) Jul 17-23 200,000 2,050,000 2,120,000 4,370,000 Jul 24-31 200,000 1,750,000 2,020,000 3,970,000 Aug 1-7 1,300,000 1,550,000 2,100,000 4,950,000 Aug 8-14 2,605,000 1,520,000 1,925,000 6,050,000 Aug 15-21 700,000 2,490,000 2,050,000 5,240,000 Aug 22-28 500,000 2,060,000 2,000,000 4,560,000 Aug 29-31 0 0 1,000,000 1,000,000 TOTAL 5,505,000 11,920,000 13,215,000 30,140,000 Purchaser Oil Bought Oil Delivered
(barrels) (barrels) Barclays Bank Plc 200,000 200,000 ConocoPhillips 1,100,000 1,100,000
1,000,000 500,000 ExxonMobil 1,510,000 1,510,000 Hess Energy 2,000,000 2,000,000 J.P. Morgan 1,500,000 1,500,000 Marathon Petroleum 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 1,000,000 Murphy Oil 500,000 500,000 Plains Marketing 1,040,000 1,040,000
1,040,000 1,040,000 Shell Trading Co. 1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 1,000,000
1,000,000 1,000,000
650,000 650,000 Sunoco Inc 700,000 700,000
700,000 700,000 Tesoro Refining 1,200,000 1,200,000 Trafigura AG 550,000 550,000
550,000 550,000 Valero Energy 2,150,000 2,150,000
1,950,000 1,950,000
2,000,000 2,000,000
400,000 400,000
400,000 400,000 Vitol Inc 3,000,000 3,000,000
1,000,000 1,000,000 BP Oil Supply 500,000 500,000 TOTAL 30,640,000 30,140,000 (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
