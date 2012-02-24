* Saudis exports up sharply in past week
* US studies release of SPR to offset potential Iran oil
loss
* Oil rises after IAEA report on Iran nuclear program
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia has
raised oil exports and the United States is considering
releasing crude from its strategic reserves as oil prices hit
nine-month highs on Friday and concerns deepened over Iran's
nuclear program.
Brent crude surged to over $125 a barrel after the United
Nation's nuclear watchdog issued a report flagging the potential
military nature of Iran's nuclear program, following an aborted
U.N. inspection mission to Iran this week.
The report heightened fears of a supply disruption and could
stoke worries in Israel, which has threatened Iran with
pre-emptive strikes on nuclear sites. That would send shockwaves
across the region and almost certainly drive oil prices even
higher.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia increased exports over in the
past week and offered additional crude to its biggest customers
to tame runaway prices, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil buyers, as well as a European
Union oil embargo to begin July 1, have already forced its
customers in Europe and Asia to curb purchases from the world's
fifth-largest crude exporter.
The Saudi move comes as the Obama administration studies
tapping crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve among
possible measures to offset any Iranian supply disruptions,
according to sources familiar with the discussions.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told CNBC on Friday
there may be a case for using the reserve.
"Obviously Iran can do a lot of damage to the global
economy," Geithner said. "We are working very carefully to try
to minimize that risk."
The fear of tightening supplies, including a threat from
Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz -- the main Gulf oil
shipping lane -- have lifted oil prices 11 percent this year,
putting political pressure on President Barack Obama, who is
running for re-election in November.
Prices at the U.S. gasoline pump are the highest on record
for February. They hit $3.65 a gallon on Friday, up 13 percent
from last year, according to AAA. That has raised concern that
any oil market disturbance could hoist them well over $4.00
during the U.S. summer driving season -- when demand in the
world's largest oil consumer tends to be highest.
The International Monetary Fund has also warned higher oil
prices are a rising threat to the global economy.
"It's clear that Washington is holding its regular
fire-drill on $4.00 gasoline. This means going through the
laundry-list of policies they could use, including an SPR
release," said Bob McNally, a former White House energy adviser
who now runs energy consultant Rapidan Group.
"Iran is the added twist. The odds Washington places on an
Israeli attack on Iran are higher than the odds given by the oil
markets."
REAL VS PERCEIVED THREATS
The appetite for a coordinated opening of reserves by the
United States and other nations may not be as high as last June,
when Western nations which are members of the International
Energy Agency agreed to release a total of 60 million barrels of
oil in response to supply disruptions from Libya.
Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development, said releasing reserves
now would not help dampen oil prices driven up by concerns over
geopolitical tensions rather than an actual interruption of
crude flows.
"My concern is that the hike in the price today does not
derive from a fundamental imbalance of supply and demand," he
said at a Group of 20 meeting in Mexico City.
The comment echoed those of Germany's Economy Ministry
earlier this week, which said the government has no plans to
release any of its strategic oil reserves.
"By law, the oil reserves can only be released in the event
of a disruption of the oil supplies and there is nothing of the
kind at the moment," the spokeswoman said.
Analysts have noted that the actual supply losses seen this
year from Syria, Yemen, Sudan that have heightened market
concerns are slight compared to the disruptions from Libya last
year that prompted the release of the IEA's reserves.
While Europe would suffer more directly from the cut off of
Iranian crude than the United States, which does not buy oil
from Tehran, the knock on effect of a disruption would drive up
prices across the globe.
The U.S. SPR has the capacity to hold 727 million barrels,
enough to cover US needs for nearly 40 days. The government has
tapped the reserve in the past during times of supply
disruptions, most recently after Libya's civil war.
An SPR release during the 1991 Gulf War coincided with a 12
percent fall in U.S. gasoline prices. One in 2005 was followed
by a price-drop of 19 percent, while last year's release
coincided with a US pump-price drop of around 6 percent,
according to Department of Energy figures.
Factbox on the history of SPR releases:
SAUDI COVER
Saudi Arabia has repeated publicly it would prime its pumps
to meet any shortfall in exports from fellow OPEC member Iran.
Industry sources told Reuters on Friday the Kingdom had
boosted exports to just over 9 million barrels per day last
week, compared with an average of about 7.5 million bpd in
January, although it was not clear if the export numbers were
the start of a longer Saudi supply addition or a temporary
uptick.
"Those export numbers are very reliable but they're only for
a week so they don't tell you whether or not they're going to
sustain these levels," said one industry source.
If Riyadh were to maintain exports at 9 million bpd it would
imply record volumes from OPEC's leading producer of 11 million
bpd, up more than a million bpd from last month. Saudi currently
is using about 2 million bpd domestically.
Other sources at oil companies who buy Saudi crude said that
Riyadh was offering extra oil both in addition to existing
long-term contracts and on a one-off "spot" basis.
Saudi Arabia earlier this year identified $100 a barrel as a
fair price and Riyadh is sensitive to the concerns among
consumer countries about high fuel prices slowing economic
recovery.
As well as extra Saudi oil, Iran's top European customers are
seeking more from Iraq, Libya and Russia, but Saudi Arabia is
the only country that holds significant volumes of spare
capacity. European Union countries import about 700,000 bpd of
Iranian oil.
NUCLEAR DRIVE
Concerns over Iran's nuclear program reached a fever pitch
after the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on
Friday Iran had sharply stepped up its uranium enrichment drive.
The IAEA also reported its failed mission to Tehran this
week that aimed to get Iran to respond to allegations of
research relevant for the development of nuclear weapons -- a
serious setback to the possible resumption of diplomatic talks.
"The Agency continues to have serious concerns regarding
possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear program," the
Vienna-based U.N. body said in a quarterly report about Iran
issued to its member states.
Israel, which has threatened Iran with pre-emptive strikes on
its nuclear sites, had no immediate comment on the report.
Germany, which has backed tough new sanctions on Iran, said it
was further cause for concern.
Tehran says its nuclear program is exclusively for civilian
purposes and denies it aims to make atomic weapons.
