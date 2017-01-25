(Adds comment from Shell)
WASHINGTON Jan 24 Oil companies Shell
and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of
oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR),
according to a Department of Energy document released on
Tuesday.
Shell bought 6.2 million barrels of oil and Phillips 66
bought 200,000 barrels on Jan. 18, according to the department
document, seen by Reuters.
The federal government held the sale to fund a revamp of the
emergency oil stash, which is stored in salt caverns in
Louisiana and Texas along the Gulf Coast. The Department of
Energy had said it would sell up to 8 million barrels as part of
its modernization program.
Shell will take delivery of 1.7 million barrels of oil to a
vessel, the documents said, while the remainder of the barrels
are slated for pipeline delivery.
The U.S. lifted its decades-long ban on exporting U.S. crude
in December 2015, giving buyers of the oil the opportunity to
export oil purchased from the reserves.
A spokesman for Shell declined to comment on whether the
company planned to export the crude.
Phillips offered a price of $53.8985 a barrel for the oil,
and Shell offered between $53.668 and $54.338 a barrel, the
documents said.
On Jan. 18, benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures
settled at $51.08 a barrel.
Shell and Phillips 66 both operate oil refineries along the
U.S. Gulf Coast near sites of the strategic reserves.
