UPDATE 8-Oil pulls back in post-settlement trade as U.S. stockpiles rise
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration has not changed its stance on tapping U.S. emergency oil reserves, a U.S. government official said on Tuesday.
"There's been no change," the official said. "As we've said consistently, all options are on the table." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* U.S. oil stockpiles post large gains for second week - API (New throughout, updates prices and market activity following U.S. stockpile data from API)
* Dollar reverses course in wake of Yellen comments (Updates with U.S. markets close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.