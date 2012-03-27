(Adds background, details)

WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration has not changed its stance on tapping emergency oil reserves, a U.S. government official said on Tuesday.

"There's been no change," the official said. "As we've said consistently, all options are on the table."

Oil prices initially fell in Tuesday trade after a Bloomberg report quoted an Energy Department official as reiterating that a release of the U.S. oil stockpile was being considered.

With gasoline surging toward $4 a gallon nationally, the administration has faced attacks from Republicans over rising fuel prices. The government has responded by saying there is "no silver bullet" for energy prices, but also that it supports oil and gas drilling, as well as more use of renewable fuels.

Administration officials have repeatedly said that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was also on the table to help counteract rising oil prices, but maintained that no decision had been made.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Britain was set to agree to release stockpiles with the United States later this year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dale Hudson)