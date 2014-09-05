By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 Sprint Corp said on
Friday it was adding 15 new rural and regional wireless
providers to its U.S. roaming program, a move bolstering the
company's efforts to cheaply expand its footprint as it fights
to stay competitive as a national carrier.
The program allows Sprint and its smaller partners to use
each other's networks for roaming at a mutually attractive
price. A total of 27 carriers, covering 565,000 square miles and
a population area of more than 38 million people, have now
entered into roaming agreements with Sprint.
The 27 partnerships could save Sprint about $1.9 billion in
expenditures on new cell phone towers and other infrastructure
that would be necessary to bring 4G coverage to new areas on its
own, based on calculations provided by a source familiar with
the program estimates.
With those savings, deals with rural carriers could offer
Sprint a lifeline to improve its national presence following the
collapse of the merger with T-Mobile US Inc.
Like T-Mobile's, Sprint's network has been largely
concentrated around metropolitan areas while the coverage by the
two biggest U.S. carriers, Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc, stretches nationwide.
Growing its footprint is one of Sprint's major challenges as
the company struggles to win back millions of customers it lost
during its messy network overhaul in recent years. The task is
particularly tough in a nearly saturated market and with No. 4
T-Mobile pushing to leapfrog Sprint as the No. 3 U.S. carrier.
In March, Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son struck an agreement
with the Competitive Carriers Association, which represents many
U.S. rural and regional carriers, providing the framework for a
rural roaming program.
In June, Sprint announced the first 12 individual carriers
to launch the rural roaming program into reality, including
Virginia-based nTelos Wireless and Mississippi-based C
Spire Wireless.
The 15 new partners announced Friday include Kentucky-based
Bluegrass Cellular, Idaho-based Syringa Wireless and
Alabama-based Pine Belt Wireless.
Perhaps because Sprint needs rural coverage more than its
rivals, its 4G roaming agreements offer the carriers more perks
and more flexibility than they have seen from other companies.
Verizon's program, for instance, largely limits partners to
building networks that rely on airwaves owned by Verizon, while
Sprint's allows them to use their own spectrum. Sprint's
partners also say it offers more attractive roaming rates.
Another major perk Sprint offers is access to devices at
cheaper prices negotiated with handset distributors, solving a
major problem for smaller carriers who are often stuck paying
top dollar for devices because they lack their competitors'
scale.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tom Brown)