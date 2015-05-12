NEW YORK May 12 Sprint Corp has agreed to provide as much as $50 million of consumer relief to resolve a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lawsuit accusing the phone company of letting third parties tack unauthorized charges on to customers' phone bills.

The settlement was disclosed in a proposed final judgment filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

It resolves allegations that from 2004 to 2013, Sprint let third parties charge consumers tens of millions of dollars for services such as ringtones or text-message horoscopes that the consumers had not requested, a practice known as "cramming," while keeping 40 percent of the gross revenue.

Sprint did not admit or deny the CFPB's allegations, except as specifically stated in the proposed final judgment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)