WASHINGTON May 19 Sprint Corp will pay
$7.5 million to settle allegations that it failed to spare
consumers from unwanted telemarketing calls, U.S. communications
regulators said on Monday.
The Federal Communications Commission said Sprint's
resolution of an investigation by its enforcement bureau marked
the largest Do-Not-Call settlement that the agency had ever
reached.
The carrier said the calls in question resulted from
technical or inadvertent human errors.
Americans can opt out of receiving many telemarketing calls
by putting their phone numbers on a Do-Not-Call list, though
some calls, including those from non-profits, are exempt from
the restrictions.
Sprint's latest settlement follows one the No. 3 wireless
carrier reached in 2011, also over complaints that consumers who
had asked to be placed on the company's Do-Not-Call list
continued to receive telemarketing calls.
Sprint said it has conducted a thorough, top-to-bottom
review of Do-Not-Call data management systems and invested
"significant capital" to improve oversight and compliance.
The FCC said Sprint will also implement a two-year plan to
ensure compliance with FCC requirements designed to protect
consumer privacy and prevent consumers from receiving unwanted
phone and text marketing communications.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Tom Brown)