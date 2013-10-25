WASHINGTON Oct 25 The United States said on
Friday allegations that U.S. intelligence agencies tapped the
mobile phone of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others in
France and Italy have "posed a moment of tension" with some
allies and should not undermine cooperation on such issues as
Syria and Iran.
"There is no question that the disclosure of classified
information has posed a moment of tensions with some of our
allies," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We are having discussions with those allies," she said
referring to a visit next week by German intelligence chiefs to
Washington to seek answers.
She said Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the
accusations, based on allegations by fugitive ex-U.S.
intelligence operative Edward Snowden, with officials in France
and Italy during a recent visit to Europe.
Psaki said the leaks about U.S. intelligence activities had
"created significant challenges in our relationships" with
allied nations and a "public distraction."
"He (Kerry) certainly recognizes that as we look to pursue a
range of diplomatic priorities, whether that is working on
global issues like Syria, or Iran, or (trade negotiations), it
will really be a mistake to let these disclosures get in the way
of that," Psaki said.
Merkel has demanded that President Barack Obama address the
issue following the accusations that the U.S. National Security
Agency accessed tens of thousands of French phone records as
well as monitoring her private phone.
Berlin plans to send officials from its intelligence agency
BND to Washington, while members of the European Parliament have
said they will fly to the United States on Monday to explore
"possible legal remedies for EU citizens."
Washington is currently working closely with European allies
on a host of pressing global issues, including negotiations to
end a dispute with Iran over its nuclear program and bringing
together warring parties for a peace conference in Syria.