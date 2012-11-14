NEW YORK Nov 14 A New York nanny has been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of two young children who were stabbed last month in their parents' luxury apartment in Manhattan, according to court documents.

A grand jury indicted Yoselyn Ortega on two counts each of first- and second-degree murder in the killings of Lucia Krim, 6, and her brother, Leo, who was days shy of his second birthday.

The children's mother, Marina Krim, discovered their bodies in the bathtub when she returned to her Upper West Side home on Oct. 25 from a swimming lesson with a third child, police have said. Ortega then began to stab herself in front of Krim.

Ortega, 50, has not been arraigned yet on the charges. She was formally arrested 10 days ago after police interviewed her for the first time in her hospital room.

Ortega had been employed by the Krim family for two years, police said. She lived with her son and sister near the Krims' apartment off Central Park and has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for a decade.

Marina Krim had expected to meet Ortega and the two children at a local dance studio on the day of the killings. Upon finding the lights out in the apartment, Marina Krim asked the doorman if Ortega had taken the kids out, police said.

Krim then re-entered the home and found the children in the bathroom before encountering Ortega.

Kevin Krim, the children's father and a CNBC executive, had been heading home from a business trip at the time of the killings, police said. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Paul Simao)