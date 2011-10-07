* Employers reluctant to take on full-time workers
* Temporary payrolls growth suggests double-dip unlikely
* Staffing shares mostly higher after US jobs report
Oct 7 U.S. employers, unwilling to commit to
full-time hiring until they see a clear pickup in demand for
their goods and services, are relying on short-term contracts
to try out workers before offering them a job, staffing
industry executives say.
The trend illustrates the high level of caution among
employers, which is preventing a faster pace of jobs growth.
"Our clients, even if they're doing well, are not hiring
unless they absolutely have to have resources," said Tig
Gilliam, who heads North American operations for Adecco SA
ADEN.VX, the world's largest staffing company. "And when they
are bringing resources on, they're still doing it on a
contingent and contract basis first."
More workers are finding full-time jobs after fulfilling a
short-term contract than by applying directly for a permanent
position, Gilliam said. Six- or nine-month contracts are
typical.
"No one's hiring unless they absolutely have to," Gilliam
said.
Although more jobs were added last month than economists
expected, the pace of U.S. jobs growth is not keeping up with
population growth and is not enough to lower unemployment.
The economy added 103,000 jobs outside the farm sector in
September and the jobless rate remained above 9 percent, the
government reported on Friday. (For Breaking Views column:
U.S. temporary help services added 19,400 jobs last month,
slightly below August's pace but ahead of July's, Friday's data
showed. An uncertain economic outlook is helpful to temporary
staffing providers as employers who need flexibility rely more
on contingent labor. (Graphic on U.S. payrolls data:
link.reuters.com/qaq34s)
SEPTEMBER RAMP-UP
Staffing companies reported a typical pre-holiday ramp-up
in demand for manufacturing workers in September, as well as in
areas including retail and customer service. At Adecco, that
seasonal ramp-up was in line with typical years but not any
faster.
Year-over-year growth in temporary services remains
positive but is running below its pace earlier in the year,
according to both Adecco and the world No. 2, Randstad.
(RAND.AS)
If the United States were heading for a second recession,
temporary payrolls would likely fall, so their continued growth
suggests a double dip is not in the cards right now, executives
say.
"We're still coming out of this recession," said Joanie
Ruge, senior vice president and chief employment analyst at
Randstad Holding US, who said Randstad currently has thousands
of openings in engineering, technology, healthcare and other
professional fields.
She, too, described a cautious mood in the marketplace.
"They're contingent, project-based jobs that could be for a
month, could be for three months," Ruge said. "Employers are
still cautious to hire these people permanently."
Global staffing shares were mostly higher in Friday's
trading. The largest U.S. listed stock, ManpowerGroup (MAN.N),
after opening higher, was down 1 percent at $36.73 while Kelly
Services (KELYA.O) was up 1 percent at $12.94. In Europe,
Adecco rose 2.3 percent and Randstad added 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Matthew Lewis))