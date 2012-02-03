Feb 3 Friday's stronger-than-expected U.S. employment report showed accelerating demand for temporary workers alongside broad jobs gains, raising expectations that an improving labor market will boost earnings at companies that provide temporary workers.

The January jobs report showed 20,100 temporary payrolls were added last month and gains in prior months were revised higher. The government report confirmed improving U.S. demand for temporary workers that had emerged from at ManpowerGroup and Kelly Services Inc, whose recent earnings reports beat Wall Street expectations.

The S&P 1500 Commercial and Professional Services Index , which includes Manpower, Kelly and eight other stocks, was up 4.2 percent in midday trading.

Friday's government report showed a gain of 237,000 jobs outside the farm sector in January, well above expectations of 150,000 new payrolls. More jobs were added in November and December, too, while the unemployment rate, at 8.3 percent, was the lowest since February 2009.

Gains in temporary jobs were spread across a wide range of industries, said Joanie Ruge, Chief Employment Analyst at Randstad Holding U.S., a unit of Netherlands-listed Randstad .

"We are starting to see clients increase demand," Ruge said. "It's becoming a challenge to actually recruit and find qualified candidates to meet the demand."

Randstad clients are investing in operations, with more openings for technology staff, such as software engineers and project managers. Healthcare and engineering fields are also "very strong," and demand for accounting and finance staff has picked up, both for contract positions and permanent hires.

Temp jobs are accounting for a larger share of the overall U.S. labor market, at 1.82 percent, having steadily risen since the end of recession in mid-2009. The so-called temp-penetration rate is expected to continue rising -- a sign of further jobs gains in future reports, since temporary labor is considered a leading indicator of employment.

"Penetration will continue to increase, as the memory of the recent recession continues to spur businesses to look to flex staffing as a source of agility," JP Morgan analysts said in a research note on Friday.

Higher demand is boosting hourly rates, according to Randstad, which predicts employers will face pressure to boost benefits or bonuses to both attract and retain existing workers. That could mean higher margins for staffing services companies.

However, data from IQNavigator Inc, a software provider, suggest wage gains are muted for now. Temporary labor bill rates dipped in December from the prior month, though they were higher year-over-year.

"If economic expansion continues in 2012 and the ranks of the unemployed shrinks, there will likely be upward pressure on temporary labor bill rates," IQNavigator conlcuded in its year-end report published this week.

Randstad shares were up 5.4 percent. The company last year expanded its U.S. operations with the purchase of SFN Group. Swiss-based Adecco SA rose 3.3 percent, while U.K.-based Michael Page was up 1.2 percent.

In New York trading, Manpower gained 4.1 percent and Robert Half International, which specializes in finance staffing, rose 5.6 percent. Kelly Services, CDI Corp and Trueblue Inc were also up at midday. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)