WASHINGTON, Sept 3 North Carolina ended its fiscal year on June 30 with a balance of $269.4 million, less than both the $323.5 million it anticipated in its budget and its overage of $350.9 million at the close of the previous fiscal year.

Tax revenues led to the drop. Altogether, they were $315.5 million, or 1.6 percent, less than in fiscal 2013, State Controller Linda Combs said on Wednesday.

States across the country saw their income tax revenues dip this year, and North Carolina did as well. In fiscal 2014 the state collected $10.27 billion in individual income taxes, compared with $10.95 billion the previous year.

Many taxpayers sold off investments, paid bonuses and made other financial moves in the final hours of 2012 to take advantage of the so-called Bush tax cuts, which created a swell of taxable income for states.

But in 2014 the states had to deal with the hangover, and many prepared for a revenue drop. North Carolina, though, anticipated that its income tax collections would continue growing, budgeting for nearly $11 billion in revenue. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; editing by Gunna Dickson)