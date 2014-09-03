WASHINGTON, Sept 3 North Carolina ended its
fiscal year on June 30 with a balance of $269.4 million, less
than both the $323.5 million it anticipated in its budget and
its overage of $350.9 million at the close of the previous
fiscal year.
Tax revenues led to the drop. Altogether, they were $315.5
million, or 1.6 percent, less than in fiscal 2013, State
Controller Linda Combs said on Wednesday.
States across the country saw their income tax revenues dip
this year, and North Carolina did as well. In fiscal 2014 the
state collected $10.27 billion in individual income taxes,
compared with $10.95 billion the previous year.
Many taxpayers sold off investments, paid bonuses and made
other financial moves in the final hours of 2012 to take
advantage of the so-called Bush tax cuts, which created a swell
of taxable income for states.
But in 2014 the states had to deal with the hangover, and
many prepared for a revenue drop. North Carolina, though,
anticipated that its income tax collections would continue
growing, budgeting for nearly $11 billion in revenue.
