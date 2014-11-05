WASHINGTON Nov 5 U.S. states' tax collections
likely grew in the third quarter as the effects of a major tax
liability shift at the end of 2012 began to dissipate, according
to a report released on Wednesday.
Total tax collections were 4 percent higher than in the
third quarter of 2013, based on data from 45 states, according
to the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government, a public
policy research unit of the State University of New York, which
closely monitors state budgets.
Personal income tax collections likely rose 4.4 percent and
sales tax collections 5.9 percent, the group added.
State revenue rose sharply in 2013 after taxpayers sold off
investments, paid bonuses and made other financial moves in the
final hours of 2012 as the so-called Bush tax cuts expired.
This created a bulge of taxable income in 2013, with total
state revenue surpassing its pre-recession peak when adjusted
for inflation. Then, at the beginning of 2014, revenue fell off.
Rockefeller found that total state tax collections in the
second quarter declined 1.2 percent from the second quarter of
2013, the first drop since the final quarter of 2009.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Matthew Lewis)