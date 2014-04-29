WASHINGTON, April 29 For most U.S. states
personal income tax collections likely declined in the first
quarter of 2014, bringing to a halt the massive revenue growth
states had seen for nearly a year.
The Rockefeller Institute, the public policy arm of the
State University of New York, estimated on Tuesday that from
January through March personal income tax collections declined
0.4 percent from the same period in 2013, based on data from 45
states.
Overall, states' tax collections likely only increased 0.7
percent in the first quarter from the first quarter of 2013,
according to Rockefeller, which closely monitors states' fiscal
conditions.
The end of federal tax breaks at the end of 2012 created a
bulge in state revenue in the first part of 2013, as most states
pattern their tax code after the federal one. Personal income
tax collections surged after people sold off investments,
advanced bonuses and made other moves to take advantage of the
so-called Bush tax breaks.
At the same time, a strong stock market generated capital
gains.
But the revenue rush ended quickly. By the final quarter of
2013, personal income tax collections were only 0.4 percent
higher than in the fourth quarter of 2012, according to
Rockefeller.
