WASHINGTON Jan 12 Virginia's revenues jumped
13.1 percent in December from the same month a year earlier as
the commonwealth's leading revenue source, income taxes, made
solid gains, the governor's office reported on Monday.
"This trend is welcome news and indicative that the Virginia
economy is gradually improving," said Governor Terry McAuliffe
in a statement. "Making Virginia less dependent on the federal
government is a long-term goal that must guide our thinking and
our endeavors if we are to continue to make economic progress in
the future."
Collection of payroll withholding taxes rose 15.1 percent in
December from December 2013, although that was partly due to an
extra deposit day, according to the governor's office.
Nonwithholding rose 39.5 percent from quarterly tax
payments. Nonwithholding could also affect this month's
collections, as the final deadline for payments is Jan. 15.
At the same time, corporate income tax collections were up
22.9 percent.
As of the end of December, revenue for the fiscal year was
ahead of last fiscal year by 6.8 percent, much stronger than the
3.1 percent annual growth in the state's budget forecasts, a
report from Finance Secretary Ric Brown showed.
Virginia's fiscal year starts July 1, and so December marks
its halfway point.
The state's economy is traveling a rocky road as federal
spending cuts and budget battles slow business for defense
contractors, law firms and other organizations located in
Virginia.
"You are probably well aware of the importance of federal
spending on goods and services for Virginia. For example, close
to 13 percent of all federal contract spending in fiscal year
2014 landed in the commonwealth," said Federal Reserve Bank of
Richmond Jeffrey Lacker in a speech on Friday to a group of
Virginia bankers and business leaders.
Noting the contraction will make the legislative session
starting this week "particularly challenging," Lacker added,
"the broader context to bear in mind, though, is that the state
generally fared better than the rest of the nation prior to and
during the most recent recession."
In June, Virginia saw its largest revenue decline in 13
years.
Since then the state's income has crept back.
In October, total general fund revenue collections were 4.4
percent greater than during the same month a year earlier and in
September collections were up 5.3 percent. November data was not
available.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)