WASHINGTON Nov 10 Just as countries in Europe
are having to adopt more spartan budgets, U.S. states, cities
and counties have entered an age when austerity dominates their
spending decisions.
"States will continue to cut programs and offload costs to
local governments, which have responded with additional job
reductions, especially among teachers, police and fire
personnel," said investment firm BlackRock in a special report
on Thursday. "Overall, austerity has been the focus, with tax
and fee increases in fiscal 2012 concentrated in only a few
states, such as California, Connecticut and Minnesota."
Most states used reserves to plug more than $100 billion
in budget gaps for fiscal 2012, which for most started in July,
"creating thin reserve margins for states."
That could cause trouble as the year proceeds, as "revenue
collections are expected to underperform in a significant
number of states," according to BlackRock.
The report comes nearly two years after the longest and
deepest U.S. economic downturn since the Great Depression
officially ended. It also arrives almost one year since the
$3.7 trillion municipal bond market was spooked by projections
of a deluge of municipal defaults from analyst Meredith
Whitney, who said cities could not pay their bills or bonds.
State governments cannot file for bankruptcy, but Whitney's
projections led some members of the U.S. Congress to advocate
changing those restrictions as state budget gaps grew.
On Wednesday, Jefferson County, Alabama, filed for
bankruptcy court protection. Its undoing was not directly
caused by the recession, but souring of its sewer bond deals.
Harrisburg, Pennsyvlania, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy last
month over a crisis involving bonds for its trash incinerator.
"While the financial condition of state and local
governments remains challenged, states and the vast majority of
local governments have taken the actions necessary to balance
budgets and ensure full and timely payment on their general
obligation debt," BlackRock wrote.
Currently the investment firm's municipal assets under
management total $95.6 billion.
"The list of defaults over the past few years includes the
riskiest sectors within the municipal bond market," it
continued, noting that of the 54 bonds rated by Moody's that
defaulted over the last 39 years only three were general
obligation.
Municipal defaults for the year through Sept. 30 were $1.1
billion, one quarter of the amount of total 2010 defaults, it
added.
BlackRock said austerity by the federal government will
also "further constrain state and local governments, but
financial flexibility remains."
