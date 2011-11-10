WASHINGTON Nov 10 Just as countries in Europe are having to adopt more spartan budgets, U.S. states, cities and counties have entered an age when austerity dominates their spending decisions.

"States will continue to cut programs and offload costs to local governments, which have responded with additional job reductions, especially among teachers, police and fire personnel," said investment firm BlackRock in a special report on Thursday. "Overall, austerity has been the focus, with tax and fee increases in fiscal 2012 concentrated in only a few states, such as California, Connecticut and Minnesota."

Most states used reserves to plug more than $100 billion in budget gaps for fiscal 2012, which for most started in July, "creating thin reserve margins for states."

That could cause trouble as the year proceeds, as "revenue collections are expected to underperform in a significant number of states," according to BlackRock.

The report comes nearly two years after the longest and deepest U.S. economic downturn since the Great Depression officially ended. It also arrives almost one year since the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market was spooked by projections of a deluge of municipal defaults from analyst Meredith Whitney, who said cities could not pay their bills or bonds.

State governments cannot file for bankruptcy, but Whitney's projections led some members of the U.S. Congress to advocate changing those restrictions as state budget gaps grew.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County, Alabama, filed for bankruptcy court protection. Its undoing was not directly caused by the recession, but souring of its sewer bond deals. Harrisburg, Pennsyvlania, meanwhile, filed for bankruptcy last month over a crisis involving bonds for its trash incinerator.

"While the financial condition of state and local governments remains challenged, states and the vast majority of local governments have taken the actions necessary to balance budgets and ensure full and timely payment on their general obligation debt," BlackRock wrote.

Currently the investment firm's municipal assets under management total $95.6 billion.

"The list of defaults over the past few years includes the riskiest sectors within the municipal bond market," it continued, noting that of the 54 bonds rated by Moody's that defaulted over the last 39 years only three were general obligation.

Municipal defaults for the year through Sept. 30 were $1.1 billion, one quarter of the amount of total 2010 defaults, it added.

BlackRock said austerity by the federal government will also "further constrain state and local governments, but financial flexibility remains."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)