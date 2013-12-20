By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 20 The recent budget compromise
passed by the U.S. Congress is delivering what the country's
capital region has wanted for more than a year: certainty.
Federal austerity measures that included automatic spending
cuts beginning in March and a partial shutdown of the government
this fall left Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia wondering
what Congressionally induced economic obstacle would pop up
next.
While the recent spending fights led to only mild
reductions in direct federal funds for the three jurisdictions,
they caused ongoing uncertainty in an area that is home to
federal employees and contractors and defense installations.
Many residents did not know if they would have jobs or, at
times, when they would be paid. Private companies providing
services, equipment and armaments to the government could not
plan. The U.S. government provides more than one in four jobs in
the area, according to Moody's Investors Service Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer Nick Samuels.
The Senate quelled local anxiety by passing a two-year
budget agreement on Wednesday that lessened some of the spending
cuts and lowered the risk of another shutdown.
"The length - the duration - is probably the most important
factor," said Virginia Finance Secretary Ric Brown about the
deal. "We got a breather."
The lighter defense cuts should lessen the pressure on
revenues especially for Virginia, where defense procurement
contributes nearly 10 percent of state gross domestic product.
Even then Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell proposed a
budget earlier this week that included extra reserves and lower
income forecasts to keep the state ready for new, unexpected
federal tightening. Budget analysts used models to forecast
future revenue and then cut the amounts, Brown said.
"We purposefully made the assumption we would underperform
the nation until 2016," he added.
It is a reversal of fortune. The area weathered the 2007-09
recession better than many other parts of the country and
recovered quickly, mostly due to the 2009 stimulus plan. Local
job and housing markets took off, population in the District
itself boomed, and revenues soared.
The Congressional budget standoff in 2011 and resulting
sparring over spending did not halt the growth. But in the last
two years the region's expansion has noticeably slowed.
Brown said Virginia is collecting less withholding taxes
from large federal contractors.
"They're just not hiring. They're stockpiling cash to give
them flexibility whenever the situation changes," he said.
Sales tax collections have been sluggish, as consumer
confidence falters over future pay. Workers who were furloughed
during the shutdown in October received backpay. Still, real
estate closings in the area came to a "screeching halt" during
the shutdown, the first time they dropped in 15 months, Samuels
said.
"Certainly the furloughs being announced and implemented
took money out of our economy," said Warren Deschenaux, director
of the Maryland's Office of Policy Analysis.
Maryland revenues, though, were slowing before the shutdown,
he said, and the state estimates the automatic spending cuts -
frequently called "sequester" - led to 25,000 jobs lost within
its borders. Average wage growth was only 2.1 percent in 2012
and is expected to finish 2013 at 0.9 percent, as well,
according to a recent state revenue report.
"For many months we saw the part of the income tax that is
most tied to wages and salaries - employer withholding - was
quite sluggish. We've seen that pick up in the last couple of
months, but sales tax has been moribund for a while," Deschenaux
said.
Personal income tax withholding grew 2.5 percent in fiscal
2013, which ended on June 30, and will likely only rise 3.1
percent this fiscal year, according to the report. Sales tax
receipts were up 1.4 percent in fiscal 2013 and will likely grow
2.3 percent this year.
Altogether, state revenues will likely only grow 2.3 percent
this fiscal year to $15.23 billion, according to the report.
LOOKING TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR
The private sector has made up for some of the federal job
losses. In Washington, D.C., food services and restaurants
especially have created jobs. Still, the sector's growth "isn't
as fast as the nation as a whole," said D.C. Deputy Chief
Financial Officer Fitzroy Lee.
In fiscal 2013, which ended Sept. 30, federal employment in
Washington fell 2.1 percent while private sector employment rose
1.7 percent.
In November, Washington's unemployment rate was 8.6 percent,
compared to 8.5 percent in November 2012, according to federal
data released on Friday. In Virginia, it was 5.4 percent, much
lower than 5.7 percent last November.
Maryland's rate was 6.4 percent, compared to 6.7 percent a
year ago. The state added the most private sector jobs for the
month since 2007, 6,600, Governor Martin O'Malley said in a
statement lauding the state's "innovation economy."
Moody's Samuels says technology, higher education and
healthcare are becoming major sources of employment in the
region. Areas related to government, but not reliant on
congressional appropriations - such as patent law - are
prospering, as well.
"There's quite a stirring of an entreprenuerial spirit that
is quite new to the city," said the District of Columbia's
senior economist, Stephen Swaim. "How great it is over the long
haul remains to be seen."