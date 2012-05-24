May 24 For some U.S. states the new fiscal year will bring an old problem: shortfalls.

Budget gaps totaling $54 billion emerged in state budgets for fiscal 2013, according to a the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a think tank that tracks state fiscal issues.

Not all states are created equal when it comes to budgets as not all have fiscal years starting in July and not all are drafting their budgets.

Still some "30 states have projected - and in many cases have already closed - budget gaps," the center said. "These shortfalls are all the more daunting because states' options for addressing them are fewer and more difficult than in recent years."

The picture is an improvement from a year ago, when the center put the total shortfall at more than $100 billion for fiscal 2012 and the National Conference of State Legislatures at $91 billion.

With the exception of Vermont, all states must end their fiscal years with balanced budgets.

Finding balance may be tough, as states gutted their budgets and enacted temporary tax hikes when their revenues began collapsing in 2009. Budget shortfalls for fiscal 2009 through fiscal 2012 totaled more than $530 billion, CBPP noted.

State revenues remain 7 percent below pre-recession levels "and are not growing fast enough to recover fully soon," the CBPP said.

"Meanwhile states' education and healthcare obligations continue to grow," it added. "Next year, states expect to educate 350,000 more K-12 students and 1.7 million more public college and university students in the upcoming school year than in 2007-08."

At the same time, states expect 5.6 million more people to become eligible for the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor, which states run with reimbursements from the federal government and which already takes up a third of some states' budgets.

Going into the final five-week stretch to fiscal 2013, states are facing a variety of different budget scenarios. While the recession spared few states, the recovery has been far less uniform.

New Jersey's governor, Chris Christie, proposed a $260 million cut in transportation spending on Wednesday in the face of estimates that the state's cash shortfall for fiscal 2012 and 2013 could reach $1.3 billion.

In a webcast on Thursday, Jeff Saviano, director of indirect and U.S. state and local tax at Ernst & Young LLP, said that states are not suffering in the aggregate but there are still pockets of struggle.

"While the totality of state revenues have finally surpassed the pre-recession levels there are still 17 states that have collection levels that have not reached the prerecession peaks," he said. "This is a developing trend."

Earlier this month, the National Conference of State Legislatures said that Arizona, Georgia, Maine, South Carolina, California and Michigan do not project their tax collections returning to the highs reached before the 2007-09 recession until at least fiscal 2016.

It also said nearly half the states, 21, will end this fiscal years with surpluses.

"We're using a word we haven't used in years: we now have surpluses in some of the states," he said. (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)