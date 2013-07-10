July 10 Three U.S. states were late passing
budgets this year, more than in either of the previous two
years, but the risks of a state government shutdown or credit
problems from the missed deadlines are low, Moody's Investors
Service said on Wednesday.
Last year no state was late, while the year before only one
state was tardy, Moody's said. Almost all states began fiscal
2014 on July 1.
The Massachusetts legislature passed its budget on the first
day of the fiscal year, delayed by debate on transportation
finance. The governor has until Friday to review the
legislation, and the state has an interim spending measure in
place.
The other two states with late budgets, North Carolina and
Oregon, also passed spending patches as they debated budget
issues. This is the second time in five years North Carolina has
not approved its biennial budget on time, according to Moody's.
Temporary appropriations bills keep states from shutting
down, Moody's said, and most states have established practices
to make sure they cover debt service costs.
Debates about school funds, as well as an impasse over
public pensions, has slowed budget approval in Oregon.
Revenue collected by states has been steadily improving for
more than two years as the U.S. economy continues to pull away
from the 2007-09 recession, shrinking budget gaps and
replenishing reserves.
Expanding Medicaid, the health insurance program for the
poor, funding transportation and spending on education have
inspired state legislatures' biggest budget battles, according
to Moody's. States are also facing demand to restore funds for
cities and counties they cut during the worst of the recession.