* Some states to end fiscal year with surpluses
* Only 13 states foresee budget gaps for next year
* Spending seen rising 4.1 pct next year, less than historic
levels
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, June 12 Most U.S. states are set to
end this fiscal year in solid financial shape, but a report on
Thursday said an array of threats including federal budget cuts
and potential sales tax declines will keep state spending.
The survey of states' fiscal conditions conducted by the
National Governors Association and the National Association of
State Budget Officers found that revenues have come in stronger
than expected this fiscal year, and "a number of states could
finish fiscal 2013 with modest surpluses."
In total, states will likely end this fiscal year with
balances of $23.7 billion. For most, fiscal 2013 ends on June
30.
Florida and Indiana will likely have ending surpluses of
more than $2 billion. Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio
and Texas may have balances greater than $1 billion. California,
which scraped the bottom during the recession-induced crisis, is
expected to have a surplus of $785 million.
Other states will have small balances, such as Kentucky at
$52 million, while some such as Utah will end the year with
nothing left over.
Moreover, only 13 states anticipate having deficits next
year totaling $6.8 billion.
"There may be surpluses here and there that look good on
paper," said Dan Crippen, the executive director for the
governor's group. "But the future is not very bright."
The dimness comes in state spending plans. Altogether, total
state spending will likely increase 4.1 percent to $728 billion
in fiscal 2014.
That is a smaller rise than the historical average of around
5 percent, and 19 states expect their spending to remain below
pre-recession highs, according to the report.
When adjusted for inflation, total spending is also below
the level reached before the 2007-09 recession, indicating "that
state budgets are not growing quickly enough to make up for
recession-induced declines and inflation," the report found.
With a relatively tepid recovery across the United States,
such a modest increase in state spending means that any
contribution to economic growth from state and local governments
will be limited.
The surpluses could also be the result of what Scott
Pattison, executive director of the budget officers' group,
called "a one-time only bump."
With the tax cuts passed under former President George W.
Bush expiring at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold off
investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of
the year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013. The
resulting burst of income buoyed states' income tax collections,
which provide more than one-third of total tax revenue.
States could be in for a revenue drop next year, and many
are putting the funds to one-time expenditures instead of
"ongoing programs that will get them into trouble in the
future," said Pattison.
THREATS FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
Many of the threats come from the federal government. Chief
among them: across-the-board spending cuts known as
sequestration that began in March. States are still in the dark
about how much their aid they will be reduced because each
federal agency is handling sequestration differently. Moreover,
legislation to redo sequestration and other budget negotiations
are creating further confusion.
There is also Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor
that is partially reimbursed by the federal government and is
states' largest spending item. The program is set to expand
under the healthcare law known as "Obamacare," with the federal
government reimbursing states 100 percent for people who qualify
under the expansion.
States are nervous those who currently qualify for Medicaid
but are not enrolled, estimated at more than 3 million people,
will decide to join amid the outreach campaign for the
expansion. They will not receive the 100 percent reimbursement
for those enrollees, and could be on the hook for millions of
dollars, Crippen said. Medicaid enrollment already likely rose
3.2 percent in fiscal 2013, according to the report.
Concerns about the backbone of the American economy, the
consumer, are also growing. A federal payroll tax cut expired in
December, and states are worried sales taxes will tumble as
people have less disposable income.
At the same time, there are threats posed by mounting
obligations that states must fund, with public pensions and
healthcare looming over many budgets, said Crippen.
"The fact that states are doing OK this year is a good
thing. But there are lots of obligations states are going to
have to take on in the near future," he said.