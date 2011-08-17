WASHINGTON Aug 17 For some states, the budget
crises spurred by the 2007-09 recession will extend well into
the next fiscal year, a senior economist from Moody's Investors
Services said on Wednesday.
Fiscal 2012 began for most states last month. Because all
except Vermont must balance their budgets, the states slashed
spending and raised taxes to close more than $100 billion in
gaps. That came after years of trying to find savings.
Moody's Senior Economist Dan White wrote that "additional
fiscal pressures, particularly the expiration of remaining
federal stimulus funding and growing non-discretionary social
services spending, will cause prolonged deficits for a number
of states into fiscal 2013."
Plummeting revenues triggered the budget crises, and the
federal government stepped in with the 2009 economic stimulus
plan to help make up for the lost income, primarily through
additional healthcare and education funds. But that money is
largely gone.
Recently, revenues have reversed, and states are watching
for them to return to their pre-recession levels. Growth in
collections, though, has slowed in recent months.
White said aggregate state tax revenues for the fiscal year
just ended likely came in 7.6 percent higher than the previous
year before and will probably be 7.8 percent more in fiscal
2012 than in fiscal 2011.
That will leave states in better shape than local
governments.
Because housing prices have yet to recover, local
governments continue to struggle with their primary sources of
income, property taxes.
"Local government tax revenues will see a slight
year-over-year decrease in fiscal 2011, followed by a larger
decline of more than 2 percent in fiscal 2012, reflecting
falling property values," White said.
These lower levels, along with "unwieldy debt loads and
liquidity constraints, will be a dangerous combination," said
White.
"Over the next 12 months, local government defaults and
bankruptcies will be more common than the extremely low
historical average, particularly among smaller, less-liquid
cities and counties," he said, addressing predictions made at
the beginning of the year that a wave of defaults would hit the
national economy.
"Ultimately, however, just a handful of sizable
municipalities will experience significant problems, having
only a marginal impact on the national economy."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)