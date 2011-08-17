WASHINGTON Aug 17 For some states, the budget crises spurred by the 2007-09 recession will extend well into the next fiscal year, a senior economist from Moody's Investors Services said on Wednesday.

Fiscal 2012 began for most states last month. Because all except Vermont must balance their budgets, the states slashed spending and raised taxes to close more than $100 billion in gaps. That came after years of trying to find savings.

Moody's Senior Economist Dan White wrote that "additional fiscal pressures, particularly the expiration of remaining federal stimulus funding and growing non-discretionary social services spending, will cause prolonged deficits for a number of states into fiscal 2013."

Plummeting revenues triggered the budget crises, and the federal government stepped in with the 2009 economic stimulus plan to help make up for the lost income, primarily through additional healthcare and education funds. But that money is largely gone.

Recently, revenues have reversed, and states are watching for them to return to their pre-recession levels. Growth in collections, though, has slowed in recent months.

White said aggregate state tax revenues for the fiscal year just ended likely came in 7.6 percent higher than the previous year before and will probably be 7.8 percent more in fiscal 2012 than in fiscal 2011.

That will leave states in better shape than local governments.

Because housing prices have yet to recover, local governments continue to struggle with their primary sources of income, property taxes.

"Local government tax revenues will see a slight year-over-year decrease in fiscal 2011, followed by a larger decline of more than 2 percent in fiscal 2012, reflecting falling property values," White said.

These lower levels, along with "unwieldy debt loads and liquidity constraints, will be a dangerous combination," said White.

"Over the next 12 months, local government defaults and bankruptcies will be more common than the extremely low historical average, particularly among smaller, less-liquid cities and counties," he said, addressing predictions made at the beginning of the year that a wave of defaults would hit the national economy.

"Ultimately, however, just a handful of sizable municipalities will experience significant problems, having only a marginal impact on the national economy." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)