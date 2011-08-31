WASHINGTON Aug 31 Counties from across the United States are pleading with Congressional leaders working to reduce the U.S. deficit to not cut funds for local governments and to consider raising taxes.

The National Association of Counties, in a letter to the senator co-chairing the bipartisan committee on reducing the deficit, essentially asked that the committee not reduce the deficit by "shifting costs to counties, imposing unfunded mandates, or by preempting county programs or taxing authority."

Unfunded mandates are a cause for concern for states and local governments alike. Already struggling from a collapse in revenues, they are concerned the federal government will charge them with carrying out programs such as healthcare without providing funding.

"As various budget scenarios are analyzed, all expenditures should be considered, including defense, foreign aid and federal entitlement reform, along with other domestic spending. Additionally, revenue enhancements should not be left 'off the table,'" Lenny Eliason, president of the association, said in the letter sent to Senator Patty Murray.

Murray, a Democrat, and Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, chair the deficit-reduction committee.

Domestic spending, which has been targeted for cuts in recent debt and deficit negotiations, makes up only about 12 percent of the federal budget, Eliason said.

"We believe that last month's debt ceiling agreement relies too heavily on reductions to domestic spending," he wrote. "The reductions contained in the debt ceiling agreement will endanger the provision of essential services to our citizens over the next 10 years."

President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans began chipping away at the federal deficit this summer as part of an agreement to lift the country's debt ceiling.

Along with freezing spending, the agreement calls for a joint committee to identify further budget reductions by Nov. 23. The 12-member committee will meet by Sept. 16, and possibly as early as next week when Congress returns from its August break. If the committee's plan fails, automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion, split evenly between defense and non-defense programs, would go forward.

Eliason also said the committee should consider that "federal assistance to state and local governments will help mitigate further public-sector layoffs."

"Although it may sound counter-intuitive, investment in our local and state governments is a sound strategy that will promote job creation and jump-start the economy," Eliason wrote, adding more than 500,000 public sector jobs have been lost over the last three years.

The letter is a near rerun of correspondence state and local governments have sent Congress over the last year. The 2007-09 recession, housing bust and financial crisis caused their revenues to crater and few have seen revenues return to pre-recession levels.

For three years, states have cut spending, hiked taxes and turned to the federal government for help in keeping their budgets balanced. The extraordinary aid from the 2009 federal economic stimulus plan recently ended and, now with few places left to cut, the states are pulling back funds they send to cities and counties. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Leslie Adler)