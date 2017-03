July 10 U.S. states remain tentative about issuing debt, despite the end of the recession and the need for major infrastructure improvements, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report on Wednesday.

Tax-supported debt in the 50 U.S. states rose $13 billion, or 2.8 percent, to $488 billion in fiscal 2012 from the previous year. The increase reflects a "return to more average levels," S&P credit analyst Henry Henderson said in a statement.