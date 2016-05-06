May 6 The outstanding amount of U.S. states' debt backed by tax revenue was little changed in 2015 compared to the prior year, despite historically low interest rates and increased tax collections, a survey released on Friday showed.

The level of net tax-supported debt (NTSD) rose a minimal 0.6 percent to $512.5 billion through 2015, according to data compiled by Moody's Investors Service. That is below a peak of $516 billion reported in 2013 from data collected in the prior year.

Debt levels will likely remain suppressed for the remainder of the current year because of volatile commodity markets, weakness in the revenues of states supported by the sale of oil and gas and "longer term trends of continued uncertainty over federal fiscal policy and healthcare funding," the report said.

(An illustration of the debt levels can be found here: tmsnrt.rs/1Og5P36)

After the 2008 recession hammered revenue collections and tightened government budgets, many states took a more austere approach toward expenses and long-term liabilities.

Analysts in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market have said that an austerity mindset is a big reason why new-debt issuance has been low, despite the need to spend on a backlog of infrastructure projects.

Though 34 states had declining debt levels, two had double-digit increases: Kansas and South Dakota, at 40 percent and 20 percent, respectively. For Kansas, the increase was driven largely by its issuance of $1 billion of pension obligation bonds, Moody's said.

States with the largest year-over-year debt level declines were Nebraska and North Dakota, each with a 15 percent drop, and Utah, which saw its debt decrease 12 percent.

States with the highest per capita debt levels were unchanged from the prior year: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York, in that order.

At 52 percent, general obligation bonds continue to make up the biggest share of states' debt portfolios. Appropriation and lease revenue comprise the second biggest portion at 21 percent, Moody's found.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases)