NEW YORK, Aug 9 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers
with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A scale.
ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING
Puerto Rico 195 205.8 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1
Illinois 135 175.6 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1
California 82 103.2 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1
Michigan 73 80.4 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2
Nevada 60 67.9 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2
D.C. 50 56.3 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2
Rhode Isl. 45 46.5 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2
New Jersey 40 56.2 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3
N.Y. City 35 54.7 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2
W. Va. 33 27.8 $2 bln $7 bln AA Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Aug. 5, 2011, Sources: Municipal
MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
local government budget reports, official statements
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)