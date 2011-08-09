NEW YORK, Aug 9 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S

SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 195 205.8 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 135 175.6 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 82 103.2 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 80.4 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Nevada 60 67.9 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 D.C. 50 56.3 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2 Rhode Isl. 45 46.5 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 40 56.2 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 N.Y. City 35 54.7 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 W. Va. 33 27.8 $2 bln $7 bln AA Aa1

*In basis points for the week ended Aug. 5, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)