NEW YORK, Aug 16 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S

SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 210 206.1 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 140 175.4 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 83 102.8 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 80.2 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Nevada 60 67.9 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 D.C. 50 56.2 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2 Rhode Isl. 45 46.6 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 40 56.3 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 N.Y. City 40 54.5 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Ohio 33 32.3 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1

*In basis points for the week ended Aug. 12, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)