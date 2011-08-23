Aug 23 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the
widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A scale.
ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING
Puerto Rico 223 206.8 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1
Illinois 150 175.4 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1
California 94 102.6 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1
Michigan 73 80.0 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2
Nevada 60 67.9 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2
New Jersey 50 56.7 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3
D.C. 50 56.1 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2
Rhode Island 45 46.8 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2
New York City 42 54.5 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2
Ohio 34 32.4 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Aug. 19, 2011, Sources: Municipal
MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
local government budget reports, official statements
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)