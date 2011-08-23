Aug 23 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S

SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 223 206.8 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 150 175.4 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 94 102.6 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 80.0 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Nevada 60 67.9 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 50 56.7 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 D.C. 50 56.1 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2 Rhode Island 45 46.8 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 New York City 42 54.5 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Ohio 34 32.4 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1 *In basis points for the week ended Aug. 19, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)