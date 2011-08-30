UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 203 207.5 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 152 175.4 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 94 102.6 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 79.8 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Rhode Isl. 69 47.4 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 Nevada 60 68.1 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 53 57.2 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 D.C. 50 56.2 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2 N.Y. City 45 54.5 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Ohio 38 32.6 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Aug. 26, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump.