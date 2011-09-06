BRIEF-Red Pine Exploration increases size of previously announced private placement
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 230 208.3 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 152 175.5 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 94 102.7 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 79.5 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Rhode Isl. 65 48.0 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 Nevada 60 68.3 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 55 57.7 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 D.C. 50 56.3 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2 N.Y. City 43 54.6 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Ohio 38 32.8 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Sept. 2, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Red Pine Exploration announces increase to previously announced brokered private placement
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 10 Argentina will issue up to $4 billion in debt under local law next week, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, with a mix of short-term treasury letters in U.S. dollars and longer-term treasury bonds in pesos.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The top Federal Reserve official charged with financial regulation said on Friday that he would resign, just a week after the new administration of President Donald Trump said it would undertake a review of what it sees as onerous bank rules.