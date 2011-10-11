Oct 11 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S

SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 235 211.0 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 169 176.2 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 105 102.7 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Michigan 73 78.8 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Nevada 60 68.8 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 Rhode Isl. 60 49.7 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 N.Y. City 58 54.8 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 New Jersey 50 58.9 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 D.C. 50 56.5 $6 bln $0 A+ Aa2 Florida 44 34.1 $21 bln $18 bln Aaa Aa1

*In basis points for the week ended Oct. 7, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements ( Reporting by Caryn Trokie. editing by W Simon )