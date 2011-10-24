WASHINGTON Oct 24 The total of U.S. state
debt, including pension liabilities, could surpasses $4
trillion, with California owing the most and Vermont owing the
least, according to an analysis released on Monday.
The nonprofit State Budget Solutions combined states' major
debt and future liabilities, primarily for pensions and
employee healthcare, unemployment insurance loans, outstanding
bonds and projected fiscal 2011 budget gaps. It found that in
total, states are in debt for $4.2 trillion.
The group, which follows state fiscal conditions and
advocates for limited spending and taxes, said the deficit
calculations that states make "do not offer a full picture of
the states' liabilities and can rely on budget gimmicks and
accounting games to hide the extent of the deficit."
The housing bust, financial crisis and economic recession
caused states' tax revenue to plunge, and huge holes have
emerged in their budgets over the last few years. Because all
states except Vermont must end their fiscal years with balanced
budgets, states have scrambled to cut spending, hike taxes,
borrow and turn to the federal government for help.
Taxpayers are worried the states' poor fiscal health will
persist for a long time and some Republicans in Congress have
questioned whether the situation is worse than the states say.
State Budget Solutions relied on financial reports and
income tax rates provided by the Federation of Tax
Administrators in determining its rankings.
The true debt totals may be lower, though, because the
group also used the highest estimates of pension gaps. The
conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute says
public pensions are short $2.8 trillion.
Others, including the nonpartisan research group Pew Center
on the States, put total unfunded pension liabilities at around
$700 billion.
The wide range is based on different assumptions of the
returns of pension fund investments, which provide the bulk of
money for benefit payments. Conservative economists say the
investments will have annual returns of around 4 percent, while
many funds expect returns in line with the average of the last
20 years -- closer to 8 percent.
Using the higher pension gap number, State Budget Solutions
said California is in the biggest financial hole -- with total
debt of more than $612 billion. New York follows with $305
billion of debt, and then Texas, with total debt of $283
billion. Vermont has the lowest amount of total debt at just
over $6 billion.
The group also looked at the financial shape of states
using the Pew pension projections. It came up with a total debt
of $2 trillion for all states.
California still owes the most under the alternative
computation, but the state's total debt drops significantly, to
$307 billion. With the Pew numbers, New Jersey follows with
$183 billion of debt and Illinois is next at $150 billion.
According to the analysis, California has also borrowed the
most from the federal government to pay for unemployment
benefits, $8.6 billion. Michigan was next, taking out $3.1
billion, and then New York, borrowing $2.9 billion.
As unemployment shot up, some states could not pay for the
surge in demand for jobless benefits. The federal government
loosened its lending rules to keep states from having to cut
other areas of their budgets. But last month the U.S.
government again began charging interest on the outstanding
loans and may levy extra taxes on businesses in states with
outstanding loans.
Looking at just state annual financial statements, the
group found Connecticut has the highest debt per capita, at
$5,402, and nine states have debt of more than $3,000 per
capita.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)