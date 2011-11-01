Nov 1 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the
widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A scale.
ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING
Puerto Rico 225 213.9 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1
Illinois 169 177.3 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1
California 127 104.1 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1
Nevada 80 69.8 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2
Michigan 63 77.6 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2
Rhode Isl. 60 51.2 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2
D.C. 50 56.8 $6 bln $0 A+ Aa2
New Jersey 49 59.3 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3
N.Y. City 48 54.6 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2
Florida 38 34.4 $21 bln $18 bln Aaa Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Oct. 28, 2011, Sources: Municipal
MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
local government budget reports, official statements
