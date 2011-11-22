BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
Nov 22 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 220 217.0 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 173 178.2 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 100 104.6 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Nevada 75 71.3 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 Michigan 63 77.2 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Rhode Isl. 55 52.4 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 D.C. 50 57.1 $6 bln $0 A+ Aa2 New Jersey 49 59.8 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 N.Y. City 49 54.6 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Florida 40 34.7 $21 bln $18 bln Aaa Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Nov. 18, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Jan Paschal)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.