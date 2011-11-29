Nov 29 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale. ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S

SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING Puerto Rico 220 218.0 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1 Illinois 173 178.4 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1 California 101 104.5 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1 Nevada 75 71.7 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2 Michigan 63 77.1 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2 Rhode Isl. 55 52.7 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2 D.C. 50 57.2 $6 bln $0 A+ Aa2 New Jersey 49 60.0 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3 N.Y. City 47 54.6 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2 Florida 40 34.8 $21 bln $18 bln Aaa Aa1

*In basis points for the week ended Nov. 25, 2011, Sources: Municipal MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, local government budget reports, official statements (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)