Sept 20 The following are the 10 municipal bond issuers with
the widest spreads for 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A scale.
ISSUER WEEKLY YEARLY OUTSTANDING UNFUNDED S&P MOODY'S
SPREAD* AVERAGE TAX-SUPPORTED DBT PENSION RATING RATING
Puerto Rico 230 210.0 $40 bln $24 bln BBB Baa1
Illinois 160 175.8 $24 bln $62 bln A+ A1
California 94 102.5 $87 bln $50 bln A- A1
Michigan 73 79.1 $7 bln $12 bln AA- Aa2
Rhode Isl. 65 49.3 $2 bln $4 bln AA Aa2
Nevada 60 68.7 $2 bln $2 bln AA Aa2
New Jersey 50 58.6 $32 bln $37 bln AA- Aa3
D.C. 50 56.4 $6.4 bln $0 A+ Aa2
N.Y. City 47 54.6 $61 bln $76-122 bln AA Aa2
Ohio 38 33.2 $11 bln $2.9 bln AA+ Aa1
*In basis points for the week ended Sept. 16, 2011, Sources: Municipal
MarketData, Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services,
local government budget reports, official statements
